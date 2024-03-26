Surprise, Blockbuster is back! Kind of. Movie enthusiasts in Houston have a new way to enjoy films with the launch of the city's first Free Blockbuster dropbox.

Located at Grand Prize Bar located at 1010 Banks Street, this concept takes a page out of the little free libraries concept, where people can leave or take a movie for others to enjoy!

SUGGESTED: ‘Titanic’ wood panel that saved Rose, not Jack, in movie sells for $700K

Free Blockbuster's mission behind this initiative is to challenge the notion of scarcity by providing free entertainment to as many people as possible.

The first box popped up in February 2019 and screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker made history by becoming the first person to contribute movies to Free Blockbuster on March 28, 2019.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Free Blockbuster's community encourages residents to connect and join the movement, fostering a culture of sharing their favorite films with others.

Since it's appearance in Houston, the dropbox at Grand Prize Bar has had a wide range of movies come through such as cartoons, some old-school classics, rom-coms, dramas, and more.