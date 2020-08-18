Free accredited online school popular option for students

When it comes to online education for students, one option is growing in popularity among parents. It is a free online school called iSchool Virtual.

The academy is a fully accredited, tuition-free online public school for students in grades 3-12 across the state of Texas.

“I am amazed. I do not even know if I can truly put it into words because I thought this was not an opportunity that existed for us,” said Christa Teller, who has all of her children with special needs enrolled in classes with iSchool. “Especially right now in light of the pandemic. Everything that is going on, thinking that home school would not have been an option for my special ed children is where I would have been 1.5 year ago.”

If a child has special education needs or not, this online learning platform gives the family access to the curriculum and Texas state-certified teachers to help the students with any support they need.

“Students are able to move in a pace that works for them as long as it's the pace within a normal school year. They can work ahead in a lot of the content if they want to,” said Jake Kurz with iSchool Virtual Academy.

“They have not only the capability to teach them, but also the ability to really reach out and work well one-on-one with special ed children, so they don't fall behind. I never thought that that existed in the virtual world,” said Teller.

Tuition is free, but families may need to pay for school supplies for some courses.

To find out more information visit www.ischoolvirtual.com