Free 5-day challenge to make your digital accounts, information more secure

The Brief AARP and Senior Planet have teamed up to offer The 5-Day Digital House Cleaning Challenge. The program offers easy steps to increase security and privacy on your digital accounts over five days.



Seniors are often the biggest targets for scams and fraud. That's why AARP and the education site Senior Planet have teamed up to help seniors protect themselves.

5-Day Digital House Cleaning Challenge

What you can do:

They're offering The 5-Day Digital House Cleaning Challenge for seniors, but really anyone can benefit from using it.

The free tutorial makes it easy to tighten up the digital security of your healthcare information, insurance, financial accounts, and social media accounts.

Timeline:

Day 1 is about privacy settings on your phone. Senior Planet offers free videos to show you how to limit how much apps track your data and information and how to use the privacy settings.

If you haven't changed passwords in a while, Day 2 talks about how to make passwords on your accounts more secure.

Day 3 focuses on the settings of your accounts.

Day 4 is about securing digital documents, such as your will and power of attorney, insurance, health or financial documents, in what's called a digital vault.

"We’re encouraging people to consider those. It's a very high level, well protected, very secure system for people to upload their documents into a format, then set the settings for each document so other people can have access, based on their need for it," explained Tom Kamber with AARP.

Day 5 covers digital storage.