Venu Sports: FOX, ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery announce joint streaming service

Tornado Warning
from THU 5:03 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Washington County
16
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:02 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:04 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:42 PM CDT until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Grimes County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:56 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:17 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County, Washington County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:39 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:29 PM CDT until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:35 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Grimes County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:01 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:11 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Venu Sports: FOX, ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery announce joint streaming service

By Brian Flood
Published  May 16, 2024 2:53pm CDT
Venu Sports logo (FOX)

The much-hyped Fox Corporation, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery joint sports streaming service announced on Thursday it would be called Venu Sports.

"We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place," Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said in a statement. 

"As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games," Distad added. 

Venu Sports is expected to launch this fall in the United States. The direct-to-consumer services will allow subscribers to access sports content from all three companies – including content from all major professional and college sports leagues. 

The offerings are set to include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA, FIFA World Cup among other sporting events.

Venu Sports will be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu or Max.

The formation and launch of the new service is subject to regulatory approval and the finalization of definitive agreements between the parties.

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

