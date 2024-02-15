FOX 26 has been working with the Defender Network to share news and information with the Black community in Houston and our very own anchor Anthony Antoine was featured in a profile.

Antoine joined the FOX family in July 2023 after previously sitting on the anchor desk in Richmond, Virginia, and Champaign, Illinois. As he advanced in his work, Antoine told the Defender he navigated being an anchor and helped to share stories relevant to the Black community.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and growing up in New Jersey, Antoine shared with Defender Network's Associate Editor Aswad Walker how it was for him to navigate the media market as a Black man.

"So, when I first got into news, you didn’t really see many frontline African American men and women talent. You will have a couple in some markets, but not as widespread. You would primarily see them anchoring on weekends or something," he said. "So, when I first got into the business, I really didn’t know how to maneuver and there were some growing pains where it was like, I tried to be somebody else."

However, Antoine mentions to Walker he soon learned how to find his voice as an anchor and how important it is for him to advocate for stories important to the Black community.

"I don’t ever want to feel like I left a table or a conversation that I didn’t represent Black people in a way that is conducive to a healthy discussion about whatever the topic may be," Antoine said.

To read the full profile piece on anchor Anthony Antoine from The Defender Network, click here.