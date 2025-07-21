FOX 26 viewer donates money to replace a family's stolen SNAP benefits

The Brief The USDA reports SNAP benefit theft is up 55% so far this year and announced it is cracking down. Investigators say crime rings place skimmers on store card readers to gather SNAP account information to drain accounts. Congress stopped funding replacement benefits due to theft in December.



A generous FOX 26 viewer has stepped up to help a disabled mother of three who says her SNAP benefits were stolen, replacing the money and more.

Viewer helps family

You've probably seen him before, donating to people in need in our community. Randy Hartley has a big heart and had recently told FOX 26 he wanted to help more.

After we interviewed a mother of three who said her SNAP benefits were stolen, we shared her story with Hartley.

"To start off here, what I want to do is donate $1,000 to you and your family," Hartley said, handing Yolanda Berryhill an envelope.

"The $730 for your SNAP benefits to be replaced, and you have $270 left over," he said.

Stolen SNAP benefits

The backstory:

We recently shared the story of Yolanda Berryhill and her three daughters, Mariah, Christasia, and 3-year-old Blessing. Berryhill was worried about being able to feed her family after reporting to the Harris County Sheriff's Office that a month's worth of SNAP benefits, totaling $730, had been stolen from her account.

"Prices are rising and SNAP benefits are going down. I wish I could help out more. I wish this wouldn’t have happened to me. I feel like more of a failure as a mother than anything because I can’t really help my kids right now," Berryhill told us in tears when we interviewed her about the theft last week.

By the numbers:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports SNAP benefit theft is up 55% so far this year, often through skimming devices. Congress stopped funding replacement benefits for theft in December.

What they're saying:

Berryhill depends on SNAP, telling us she's been disabled and in a wheelchair since being shot in a robbery back in 1998.

"God bless you, God bless you, ten times full," Berryhill said to Hartley.

"Well, I'd say I'm here to help," Hartley responded.

"I thought we were going to be left without anything and an angel came flying our way, two of them. And I really appreciate you all so much," said Berryhill.

She says his donation not only helps restore her family financially, but restores her spirit.

"You’re awesome, thank you so much," she said.

He responded, "It's all going to be ok."

Dig deeper:

We heard from several other viewers who also wanted to help the family.

Berryhill had set up a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise money to replace the $700 in SNAP funds.

Her GoFundMe page shows people have donated nearly $2000, which Berryhill says will help with back-to-school expenses for the girls.