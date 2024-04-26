FOX 26 Amazing Moms Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter

Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV FOX 26, and Exclusive Furniture (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Only one (1) winner per household and/or immediate family.

Entrants must be legal Texas residents living within the FOX 26 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

How To Enter

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one (1) nominee submission per person per email address, regardless of how many email addresses a person may use and/or have. The Giveaway Period begins at 4:00 a.m. on April 29, 2024, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on May 5, 2024 (the "Giveaway Period"). The Station’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest.

To nominate a deserving mom, log on to www.fox26houston.com/contests . Fill in the information requested, including the name and contact information for the nominee and a brief essay (of up to 200 words) about why the nominee deserves consideration. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor.

All submissions must be original and conform to Fox’s and Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Fox and Sponsor in their sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on any legal claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Fox and Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on their websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KRIV FOX 26’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Sponsor’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals may be contacted by Sponsor during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Sponsor shall be final.