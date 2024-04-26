FOX 26 Amazing Moms Giveaway Rules
HOUSTON - Who Can Enter
- Entrants must be legal Texas residents living within the FOX 26 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.
- Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV FOX 26, and Exclusive Furniture (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Only one (1) winner per household and/or immediate family.
How To Enter
- No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one (1) nominee submission per person per email address, regardless of how many email addresses a person may use and/or have. The Giveaway Period begins at 4:00 a.m. on April 29, 2024, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on May 5, 2024 (the "Giveaway Period"). The Station’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest.
- To nominate a deserving mom, log on to www.fox26houston.com/contests. Fill in the information requested, including the name and contact information for the nominee and a brief essay (of up to 200 words) about why the nominee deserves consideration. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor.
- All submissions must be original and conform to Fox’s and Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Fox and Sponsor in their sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on any legal claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Fox and Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on their websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.
- Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KRIV FOX 26’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.
- Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Sponsor’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals may be contacted by Sponsor during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Sponsor shall be final.
- Three (3) nominees will be selected as potential winners out of all eligible nominees by a panel of judges throughout the Giveaway Period, and decided in Sponsor’s sole and exclusive discretion. The winners will be chosen based on the criteria set forth in paragraph 4 and will be final.
The Prize(s)
- Subject to verification of eligibility and continued compliance with these Contest Rules, each of the three (3) winner(s) will receive one (1) $500 gift card to Exclusive Furniture. Prize provided by Exclusive Furniture. Should Nominator or Winner be unable to appear live on TV 9-10am on May 10, 2024 for any reason, no substitution of prize will be provided and the winner will forfeit the prize. The gift card may not be transferred and/or sold for any reason.
- The nominators of the potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email on May 6, 2024. All nominators must respond to the notification within 48 hours to consult with KRIV and agree to appear live on TV along with their nominated mother for a news segment airing 9-10am Friday, May 10, 2024. The live appearance will take place at the Exclusive Furniture store location on 16515 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77090. Potential winners will be disqualified for any of the following reasons: if a nominator does not timely respond to notification, if the potential winner’s eligibility cannot be confirmed, if reasonable arrangements cannot be made to appear live on TV on the date specified. . In such event, Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in the manner set forth herein if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. In order to be declared a final winner, winning nominees must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner communicated by Sponsor within 7 days of the segment taping or the prize will not be awarded.
- Each winner will be featured in a news segment, on KRIV FOX 26 May 10, 2024 during the hours of 9-10am.
- The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.
- Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from Sponsor within a 30-day period regardless of the number of contests entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 30 days.
Odds of Winning Miscellaneous
- Odds of winning depend on the discretion of the judges and the number of eligible nominations.
- Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.
- These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV FOX 26, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77027, through June 1, 2024.
- For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: KRIV-TV FOX 26, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77027, Attn: Sales/Camille Bermann.
- This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.
- By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox26houston.com/contests.