Fort Worth police release videos from officer-involved shooting involving domestic violence suspect

Fort Worth police released portions of video and more information from Wednesday night’s shooting of a domestic violence suspect they were trying to arrest. Police shot him after a chase and crash.

Police rammed the back of 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio’s pickup truck when he turned on the street where they say he was threatening to go to a home there to kill his ex-wife.

They say he had been there earlier armed with a gun and threatening to kidnap the woman and some children from the home. He left.

Police came there to block the street and protect the family in case he came back.

Police say they later located Cornelio driving in the area and tried to pull him over to arrest him, but he wouldn't stop. And while chasing him, police say he tried to drive back to the home.

Police say Cornelio is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The case involving the officers who shot Cornelio will be referred to a grand jury.

Police say the use of force was necessary because of the violence displayed at the home earlier and continued homicidal threats from Cornelio.