Fort Bend ISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

The Brief A Fort Bend ISD teacher, Kara Hernandez, was arrested on Feb. 14 for allegedly having an improper relationship with a middle school student. Hernandez faces charges of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Fort Bend ISD has placed Hernandez on administrative leave and stated she will not return to the district following an investigation.



A now former Fort Bend ISD teacher has been arrested and faces two charges after allegedly having an improper relationship with a middle school student.

What we know:

Kara Hernandez, 31, formerly worked at Ronald Thornton Middle School in Fort Bend ISD before her arrest on Feb. 14. According to Fort Bend ISD, allegations of past inappropriate conduct by a Thornton Middle School staff member were brought to the district’s attention by a former student in September.

Hernandez now faces two charges: indecency with a child involving sexual contact and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Hernandez has a $50,000 bond, with $25,000 for each charge.

School's response

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to parents at the school, Fort Bend ISD stated, "Recently, allegations of past inappropriate conduct by a Thornton Middle School staff member were brought to the district's attention by a former student. Fort Bend ISD immediately began an investigation, and the staff member was immediately removed from the campus and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The staff member will not be returning to FBISD."

Contact FBISD Police

What you can do:

If any student, staff member, or parents have concerns or information regarding inappropriate conduct, please contact FBISD Police at 281-634-5500 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 281-491-8477.