Fort Bend ISD parents speak out against possible rezoning plan from district

The Brief Fort Bend ISD held a business meeting, where several members of the community spoke out about the "Long-Range Boundary Plan." According to FBISD, the plan would rezone several local neighborhoods to allow for schools to be "consolidated." The maps for the plan are set to be released for public feedback in January.



Monday afternoon, parents and members of the community gathered at the Fort Bend ISD Administrative building for a business meeting open to the public.

Though the "Long-Range Boundary Plan" was not on the agenda, many spoke out against it.

What they're saying:

Several parents that spoke at the meeting shared their distrust for the district if the plan was put into effect.

"When we bought our home, we did so expecting our children to attend Neil, just like many of our neighbors," one female speaker said. "What we didn't expect was for the district to abandon ES55 and turn to rezoning a solution for the problem that their decision subsequently created."

Another parent spoke about their student, and how the school they attend is currently a "B" rated school, something that could change after the rezoning.

"The demographic report shows elementary schools across the district are only about 76% utilized, and many campuses are underused," a male speaker said. "(It was) even projected that six or seven elementary schools may need consolidation. So while Neil is crowded today, the long term challenge is uneven utilization, not widespread overcrowding."

Local perspective:

One woman in attendance shared that her son had graduated two years prior to the proposed plan, but with the amount of younger children in her neighborhood, she says it's necessary to share her thoughts.

"For months, we've been told rezoning is coming," former Fort Bend ISD parent Kym McMorries said. "We've heard it repeatedly get every time we ask for information needed to understand how these changes will affect our neighborhoods and, most importantly, our children. We are told that the maps are not ready, not final, not public yet."

"It's important to me, and it's important to me to know that the kids that are growing up still in my neighborhood are successful and productive members of society," McMorries said.

What's next:

The rezoning plans are set to be released in January, according to the district's website.