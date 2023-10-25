Fort Bend County Toll Road fatal crash: Northbound lanes reopen at FM 2234/McHard Road
The Fort Bend County Toll Road has reopened after a crash on Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the toll road near FM 2234/McHard Road.
The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office investigates a fatal crash.
The roadway was shutdown for a few hours during the investigation, and traffic was being diverted onto Lake Olympia Parkway.
The roadway reopened before 10:20 a.m.