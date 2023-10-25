The Fort Bend County Toll Road has reopened after a crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the toll road near FM 2234/McHard Road.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office investigates a fatal crash.

The roadway was shutdown for a few hours during the investigation, and traffic was being diverted onto Lake Olympia Parkway.

The roadway reopened before 10:20 a.m.