Fort Bend County Deputy Marcelo Garcia dies in off-duty crash

The Brief Fort Bend County Deputy Marcelo Garcia died in an off-duty crash early Sunday morning. Deputy Garcia joined the sheriff's office in April 2012. The sheriff's office expressed their condolences to Deputy Garcia's loved ones.



A Fort Bend County deputy died in an off-duty crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office confirms.

FBCSO Deputy Marcelo Garcia dies in crash

What we know:

He joined the sheriff’s office in April 2012 and has served in multiple roles, including as a detention deputy in the jail and a patrol deputy. He most recently served on the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

What we don't know:

Details of the crash are unknown.

Sheriff’s office mourns loss

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote, "Please join Sheriff Eric Fagan and the entire FBCSO in extending prayers, comfort, and condolences to Deputy Garcia’s loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace, Deputy Garcia. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

The Rosenberg Police Department wrote, "Sending our prayers and condolences to Deputy Garcia’s family and our brothers and sisters at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for your service Deputy Garcia."