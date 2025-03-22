Fort Bend County chase ends in Harris County crash at Hardy Toll Road, Little York
A chase that began in Fort Bend County ended in a crash in Harris County that sent the driver to the hospital, authorities say.
Chase stretches across counties
What we know:
The incident occurred early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was initially being chased by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and entered into Harris County. Harris County deputies joined the pursuit.
It ended when the suspect crashed into a light pole near Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road. The driver was taken to the hospital.
Authorities say no one else was in the vehicle.
What we don't know:
The driver has not been identified, and their condition is not known at this time. It’s also unclear what prompted the chase.
By the numbers:
HCSO says the chase lasted about 40 minutes, stretching across 25 miles and multiple jurisdictions.
What's next:
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is facing charges.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.