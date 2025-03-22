The Brief A chase that began in Fort Bend County ended in a crash in Harris County. The suspect crashed into a light pole and was taken to the hospital. The driver is facing charges.



A chase that began in Fort Bend County ended in a crash in Harris County that sent the driver to the hospital, authorities say.

Chase stretches across counties

What we know:

The incident occurred early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was initially being chased by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and entered into Harris County. Harris County deputies joined the pursuit.

It ended when the suspect crashed into a light pole near Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say no one else was in the vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A pursuit that began in Fort Bend County ended in a crash in Harris County near the Hardy Toll Road and Little York Road.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified, and their condition is not known at this time. It’s also unclear what prompted the chase.

By the numbers:

HCSO says the chase lasted about 40 minutes, stretching across 25 miles and multiple jurisdictions.

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is facing charges.