Former Waller-Harris Emergency Services District 200 bookkeeper sentenced for theft by public servant

Former Waller-Harris ESD 200 bookkeeper sentenced for theft, tampering with physical evidence

According to a post made on the district attorney of Waller County Facebook page, 52-year-old Miki Ellis pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Officials said Ellis will be responsible for restitution to the Waller-Harris Emergency Services District 200 in the amount of $1,769.23 and $30,379.53 to the emergency services district's insurance carrier.

Officials stated that Ellis had been a bookkeeper for the Emergency Services District for years, and during her employment, stole thousands of dollars from the ESD and the taxpayers of Waller County.

Ellis had access to all the Emergency Services District's bank accounts, credit cards, and financial information of the Emergency Services District, and used these financial resources for her personal gain, officials said.

What they're saying:

After the sentence, Waller County Criminal District Attorney Sean Whittmore commented on the case. "Waller County will not tolerate this corrupt behavior from those who are entrusted with the financial interests of the citizens of this County. Ellis’ actions, and anyone who seeks to mimic it, will be held accountable."