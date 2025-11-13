Former Texas gymnastics, martial arts instructor sentenced for child pornography crimes

article

The Brief A former gymnastics and martial arts instructor from Alvin, Franklin Joseph Perkins, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Perkins pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography after a law enforcement investigation traced files to his online accounts. During the sentencing, the court also heard testimony from a victim detailing sexual abuse and assault attempts while Perkins was her coach.



A former gymnastics and martial arts instructor from Alvin, Texas, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Gulf Coast Gymnastics instructor sentenced

The Latest:

Franklin Joseph Perkins, 42, received the 168-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown after pleading guilty on February 3. The sentence for the receipt and possession convictions will run concurrently, totaling 14 years. Perkins will also face 10 years of supervised release afterward, during which he must comply with restrictions on internet access and contact with children, and register as a sex offender.

The backstory:

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard details of Perkins’ unlicensed work providing massages to teenage girls while serving as an instructor at Kuk Sool Won martial arts studio and Gulf Coast Gymnastics, both in Alvin.

Additional information presented included an account from a victim who stated she had trusted Perkins as her gymnastics coach. Her impact statement detailed how Perkins commented on her body when she was 13, and later, after she turned 14, gave her alcohol, touched her breasts, and attempted to sexually assault her.

Dig deeper:

The investigation began after files containing possible child sexual abuse material were uploaded to a Google account. Law enforcement traced the account and multiple others, along with a cell phone, back to Perkins.

Judge Brown emphasized at the hearing that child pornography cases "are ugly cases with real victims."

What's next:

Perkins will remain in custody until his transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.