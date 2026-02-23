Former NBA player Patrick Beverley 'no billed' in Fort Bend County case

The Brief A grand jury "no billed" Patrick Beverley on a charge he had been facing in Fort Bend County. The charge stemmed from an alleged incident involving his sister in November.



A grand jury declined to indict former NBA player Patrick Beverley on a charge he was facing in Fort Bend County on Monday.

The grand jury returned a "no bill" for the charge of assault family violence/household impending breath.

He had been accused of assaulting his sister in November.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Beverley’s attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, said: "Several months ago, we said that when all the information was in – when a grand jury could hear all the facts of this case – Patrick Beverley would be cleared of all charges. That is what happened today, when a grand jury sitting in Fort Bend County no-billed Patrick, effectively ending the case. Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill. He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored."