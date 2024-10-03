Former Juvenile Correctional Officer arrested, charged with bribery

article

A former Juvenile Correctional Officer faces two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted on a charge of bribery.

According to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), 34-year-old Jacquevias Watkins was arrested after an investigation by the OIG and the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in June 2024.

Officials say while Watkins was working as a correctional officer at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, he hid an electronic cigarette and gave it to a juvenile who was in custody. Investigators learned Watkins was paid in cash to get the e-cigarette to the juvenile.

Watkins was arrested on Oct. 1, 2024. The alleged offense is a 2nd degree felony.

This case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit.