Former HPD officer Ashley Gonzalez filed appeal in termination decision

The Brief Former Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez has filed an appeal against her termination by the Houston Police Department. She was terminated after a video surfaced showing her repeatedly using a racial slur to describe Black people. According to TCOLE, Gonzalez’s license remains active.



Former Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez has filed an appeal against her termination by the Houston Police Department. Gonzalez was terminated after a video surfaced showing her repeatedly using a racial slur to describe Black people.

Gonzalez was officially terminated on April 24, following the internal investigation into the viral social media video.

She had 15 days to appeal the decision.

Termination of Ashley Gonzalez

Houston police confirmed Gonzalez had initially been placed on leave while the department investigated a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleged the woman in it was Gonzalez.

In the video, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

What they're saying:

"In compliance with state civil service laws, an investigation was conducted as fast as legally possible," the police department said in a statement.

"The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable," said Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr., in a statement. "It is deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community.

Ashley Gonzalez peace officer license remains active

What we know:

TCOLE told FOX 26, Gonzalez’s license remains active because the agency generally reviews whether to remove a license when there is a criminal charge.

As of May 12, FOX 26 is not aware of any criminal charges against Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was terminated by HPD on April 24, just days after FOX 26 first reported a video appearing to show her repeatedly using racial slurs and making racist comments about Black people.

TCOLE says Gonzalez’s record would be available to any other law enforcement agency if she applies for another job.

They also state her license status is separate from HPD’s decision to terminate her employment.

That means while Gonzalez is no longer with HPD, her state peace officer license remains active unless further action is taken through the state licensing process.

Records obtained by FOX 26:

FOX 26 also obtained records tied to Gonzalez’s time with HPD.

Those records show Gonzalez was listed in at least 33 arrest records involving Black defendants from 2024 to 2026.

In 15 of those arrests, she was listed as the arresting officer.

The cases include a range of charges, including assault and family violence, DWI, and theft-related offenses.

FOX 26 is still reviewing the documents, and it is not yet clear how those numbers compare to the demographics of the area Gonzalez patrolled or to department-wide data.

District Attorney's Office reviewing cases

What's next:

FOX 26 has learned the District Attorney’s Office began reviewing cases involving Gonzalez on April 27.

That review does not mean any case is automatically impacted, but it does mean prosecutors are looking at whether Gonzalez’s conduct or credibility could affect cases she was involved in.