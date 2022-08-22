Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passes away
HOUSTON - Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has passed away.
His wife, Melissa, posted on Facebook Monday evening that Rootes died Sunday after a long battle with mental health issues.
He was the first president for the Texans, before he retired from the organization in 2021.
After a brief stint as C.E.O. for the Houston Dynamo and Dash, he recently joined Rice University teaching sports management.
In a statement, the Texans expressed their condolences saying they are grateful for his leadership and contributions to the team.
Jamey Rootes was 55-years-old.