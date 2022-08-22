Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passes away

article

Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has passed away.

His wife, Melissa, posted on Facebook Monday evening that Rootes died Sunday after a long battle with mental health issues.

He was the first president for the Texans, before he retired from the organization in 2021.

After a brief stint as C.E.O. for the Houston Dynamo and Dash, he recently joined Rice University teaching sports management.

In a statement, the Texans expressed their condolences saying they are grateful for his leadership and contributions to the team.

Jamey Rootes was 55-years-old.