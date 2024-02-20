Robert Reid, a former NBA player best known for his tenure with the Houston Rockets, died at 68.

Reid was born on August 30, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, but later moved to Texas where he attended Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas. He continued his basketball journey at St. Mary's University before being drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft.

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 205 pounds, Reid made his NBA debut on October 21, 1977, and rose to prominence as a versatile forward/guard during his 13-year career in the league. Known for his athleticism and defensive abilities, he played a significant role in the Rockets' lineup during the early 1980s, contributing to the team's success in multiple playoff appearances.

In 1982, Reid decided to retire from professional basketball despite being at the peak of his career. He prioritized his personal beliefs and returned to church, leaving behind a lucrative contract and the fame associated with being a professional athlete. He eventually returned to the league after missing the sport.

After retirement, Reid remained active in his community and dedicated himself to charitable causes. While he may have stepped away from the spotlight of the NBA, his impact on the game and his legacy as a player committed to his principles endure.

Robert Reid died peacefully at his Houston home on February 19 after a battle with cancer. He leaves a lasting legacy as a talented athlete and a man of conviction whose courage in following his beliefs inspires others.

He will be remembered not only for his achievements in basketball but also for his character and commitment to living a life of purpose.