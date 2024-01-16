Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo leaving Aurora Police Department as interim chief

Former Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the Aurora Police Department. That's following an announcement made by the department on Tuesday.

According to FOX 31, Acevedo, who has been the department's interim chief for more than a year, is leaving Colorado and is returning to family in Texas.

"This was a difficult decision to make," said Acevedo in a press release received by FOX 31. "I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as Chief of Police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me."

According to the Aurora Police Department, during Acevedo's time as interim chief, crime across the city has decreased, including violent crime, motor vehicle theft, and residential burglaries.

Acevedo's last day with the Aurora Police Department will be on January 22.