Former employee accused of threatening Texas summer camp

A former employee of Camp Cho-Yeh in Livingston is behind bars, accused of threatening the popular Christian summer camp.

Former camp employee arrested

What we know:

Local law enforcement identified him as Mario Bernal, 23. His address is listed as Vernal, Utah. According to jail records, terroristic threat is one of the charges he faces.

Late Sunday morning, Livingston police say they were made aware of an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office concerning threats made toward Camp Cho-Yeh by a former employee.

Sheriff's office investigators secured an arrest warrant for Bernal, while units from both agencies began staging in the area surrounding the camp.

Shortly after noon, a Livingston police officer spotted the suspect's car on S. Washington, near Camp Cho-Yeh's entrance. The officer pulled him over and took Bernal into custody without incident.

Bernal remains in the Polk County Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't know what, if anything, Bernal had in his car or the motivation for the alleged threats. It's also unclear who reported him.

Police patrolling near camp

What they're saying:

Livingston police say there is no longer a current threat to the community, but they will "proactively patrol" in and near Camp Cho-Yeh while the investigation continues.

"Threats to this community, especially involving our children, will always be taken seriously. I commend the quick and thorough investigation by the Sheriff's Office, as well as the response by our officers," said Chief Parrish.

One commenter on the Livingston Police Department Facebook post wrote, "There's got to be more to this story. Mario was our camp counselor. He was wonderful, and I'll never forget the impact he had on my nephew."

Camp Cho-Yeh sent this important safety update to families on Sunday hours before the next week of sleepaway camp was set to begin.

"Earlier this morning, we became aware of some verbal threats made by a former employee involving himself and others at Camp. Law enforcement responded immediately and have taken him into custody. After thorough coordination with the authorities, we have been assured that there is no ongoing threat to campers or staff. Please know that your child's safety is - and always will be - our highest priority. Our team remains vigilant, and check-in will proceed as scheduled today."