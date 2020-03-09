Former Air Force major takes plea deal after email "looking for other pervs" to trade child porn

David Riley was known as a respected major at MacDill Air Force base but now he may be known for alleged deviant behavior involving child pornography.

Riley initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but investigators say they have a lot of evidence against him.

Riley was a respected major for Air Force reserve operations at MacDill Air Force base. Now he is a registered sex offender.

Back in 2014, Riley was charged with child pornography. He was arrested in Washington, D.C. after he allegedly answered an ad on Craigslist.

Investigators say Riley wanted to meet up with other child predators to exchange child pornography and other materials. He was allegedly looking for someone with a sexual interest in children.

Investigators said he wrote in an email:

“Hi, I saw your ad. I’m looking for other pervs in the area. I will be visiting DC from January 27 through February 7 but will be alone. Would like to get together with other pervs and explore taboo.”

However, Riley did not know he was emailing an undercover officer. After being busted in the sting, Riley was arrested.

Recently, he struck a deal with federal prosecutors in exchange for two years in prison.

Meanwhile, his prestigious military career is over and he will always be known as a child sexual offender.

Aside from the prison sentence, he also has to register as a sex offender for life.