Houston police shoot at stolen vehicle, 3 suspects arrested

Three were arrested in Houston after leading police on a brief chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle late Thursday evening.

Houston police say the suspects were 18, 19, and 20-years-old.

Vehicle robbery shooting in northeast Houston

What we know:

HPD Assistant Chief Menendez-Sierra reports three Hispanic males robbed a black Mustang from another man.

Three officers saw the suspected vehicle at Cliff Tuttle Park and attempted a felony stop of the vehicle once more units arrived.

Cliff Tuttle Park shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

However, the suspects drove towards the officers, not stopping. One officer shot his weapon at the vehicle multiple times in an attempt to get the suspects to stop.

A brief pursuit began but eventually came to a stop after suspects hit a curb near Force Street and North Wayside.

Assistant Chief Menendez-Sierra reports the suspects tried to run but were quickly caught and placed in custody by officers.

Investigators found a stolen gun inside the vehicle and learned an AR-style rifle had been thrown out of the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what happened during the vehicle robbery and if the owner was injured.