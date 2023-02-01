Foodies & Friends - Miss V

Every Wednesday afternoon at 3PM Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez live stream an episode of Foodies and Friends that highlights Houston restaurants, chefs, and every day foodies. Twice a year they focus on restaurants participating in EatDrinkHTX or Houston Restaurant Weeks which benefits the Houston Food Bank.

This week Ruben and Katie visited Miss V, a Vietnamese restaurant in Richmond.

EatDrinkHTX Menu

Miss V

7109 Katy-Gaston Road

Richmond, Texas

832-451-6178

Facebook - missv.vietnamesecuisine

Instagram - miss_v_cuisine

Open Tuesday - Sunday at 11 am

Tues, Wed. Thurs. closes 8:30 pm

Friday & Sat, closes 9:30 PM

Sun. closes 8 PM

WATCH MORE FOODIES & FRIENDS