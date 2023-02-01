Foodies & Friends - Miss V
Houston - Every Wednesday afternoon at 3PM Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez live stream an episode of Foodies and Friends that highlights Houston restaurants, chefs, and every day foodies. Twice a year they focus on restaurants participating in EatDrinkHTX or Houston Restaurant Weeks which benefits the Houston Food Bank.
This week Ruben and Katie visited Miss V, a Vietnamese restaurant in Richmond.
Miss V
7109 Katy-Gaston Road
Richmond, Texas
832-451-6178
Facebook - missv.vietnamesecuisine
Instagram - miss_v_cuisine
Open Tuesday - Sunday at 11 am
Tues, Wed. Thurs. closes 8:30 pm
Friday & Sat, closes 9:30 PM
Sun. closes 8 PM