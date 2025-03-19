Food at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo | Foodies & Friends

The Brief We're getting a look at new and classic treats available on the Midway at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The final day of the rodeo is March 23.



Katie Stone joins Dominic Palmieri at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for a taste of new and classic treats available on the Midway.

First stop Biggy’s where Hot Honey Turkey Legs and sausage on a stick are kings, but there’s also Mesquite-grilled burgers and bacon-wrapped Pork Belly!

Years ago, Katie’s mother, Cleverley Stone nicknamed Palmieri the "Midway Gourmet". Not only did the moniker stick, but it seems to have motivated him to constantly improve the quality of midway food as well as come up with exciting, new unique tastes like Hot Honey Pickles!

Then it’s over to the Candy Factory where unique craft sodas rule and there are no rules about what can or can’t go on top of Unicorn Float.

Some fresh strawberries with warm Belgian chocolate delay Katie and Dominic just a bit, but then it’s full speed ahead on fried everything. The Midway Gourmet shares some midway food history and shows us how the deep-fried cheesecake is made.

The Midway at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and NRG Park is open Noon to Midnight, Wednesday – Friday and 10:00am until Midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday, March 23 is the final day.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 AM and repeats on Saturday mornings at 11:00.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org

COMING IN 2025

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1