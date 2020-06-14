Floyd family attorney says calls for defunding police not coming from their camp

It’s been nearly 3 weeks since Houston native George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. His death sparked global outrage amongst protesters demanding for police reform.



In an interview with Fox News Sunday, George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd spoke out following his testimony before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police accountability last week.

"What I would like is for all police around America to get their jobs and do it the right way, the correct way. All I want is respect because I want justice for my brother right now" Philonise said.



The Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump echoed Philonise’s testimony, acknowledging that police reform is a necessity but said it’s not to be confused with the latest calls to defund the police.



"What we want is people from both sides of the aisle, people from communities of color, community partners to get with law enforcement and come up with solutions," Crump said.

"That (defunding the police) has not come from Philonise Floyd's family or anybody working with us. We need to try and work together. We need to restructure and work together. This is not a black problem or a white problem. This is an American problem and the only way we can heal this country is by working together," Crump said.

Meanwhile in Floyd’s hometown, cries for unity and criminal justice reform continue during a rally with Houston activists, faith leaders and local elected officials including Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"If we are going to change America for the better, it starts in Houston, it starts in Harris County, the same place where George Floyd was buried. God is going to raise up in a message and movement to inspire the nation, the city and the world to love each other with mutual respect," said Bishop James Dixon II.

"Pray for the good officers, lift them up and let's get rid of the bad apples because there ain't just one and if only one remains, it will rot the entire core of our profession," said Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo.