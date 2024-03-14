Florida woman arrested after trying to sell 18-month-old daughter for $500, police say

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she tried to sell her 18-month-old daughter for $500, but then left her behind when nobody would buy her, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Jessica Woods, 33, was arrested and charged with child neglect and abandonment, selling or surrendering minor for property or money, and three counts of child abuse after the incident that unfolded outside a business in Palatka on March 5, police said.

After days of loitering around an unnamed business, an anonymous citizen asked Woods if she or her child needed any help. That anonymous citizen worked at the business where Woods and her daughter were outside of, and was familiar with Woods because she frequented the area.

Woods said she didn't need anything, but offered to sell her daughter for $500, police said. When they refused to purchase the toddler, Woods allegedly walked away and left her daughter behind.

That citizen immediately brought the child to the Palatka Police Department and told them what happened. Police and the department's victim advocate program took care of the child until the Department of Children and Families took custody.

The 18-month-old has since been placed in foster care, police said.

Two days later, police located Woods and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Putnam County Jail, where she remains on $255,000 bond.