Florida murder suspect arrested by Houston police on Tuesday

The Houston Police Department made a big arrest on Tuesday after apprehending three of four people wanted in connection with a murder in Miami-Dade County last Saturday evening.

Houston police arrest suspect in connection to Florida murder, 2 others also arrested

What we know:

According to a release from Miami-Dade County, deputies responded to 18963 NW 63 Court Circle in reference to a person shot.

According to investigators, a victim was at her home when her boyfriend, 19-year-old Elijah Clarke, arrived and began an argument over money.

Authorities said the dispute escalated when Clarke displayed a firearm and shot his girlfriend.

That's when, according to authorities, Clarke got into a vehicle that was being driven by his friend, Christopher Valdes, and fled the scene.

The victim, later identified as Delilah Ruiz, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Elijah Clarke

On Monday, authorities said they located and apprehended Valdez, with the assistance of Broward County Sheriff's Office and Miramar Police Department.

Then on Tuesday, Houston police apprehended Clarke, who was charged with murder. Two other people, Rafael Torralba and Angelina Valledor, were charged by Houston Police for hindering apprehension and prosecution of a case.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide mug shots for Torralba or Valledor.

It's unclear if Clarke has waived extradition back to Florida on the murder charge.