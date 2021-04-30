Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:01 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Waller County
8
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:40 AM CDT until FRI 8:45 AM CDT, Austin County, Grimes County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:05 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 3:38 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flash Flood Watch for entire Houston area until Sunday morning

Weather
HOUSTON - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Houston area until 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Montgomery, Walker, Waller and other counties until 9 a.m. Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, is likely Friday morning into the afternoon.

We should see the rain taper off some as we head toward the evening, but it's possible some areas might see more heavy rain on Saturday.

Rainfall totals could exceed 6" before the rain wraps up on Sunday, however, most of us will likely see between 2 and 4 inches.

Temperatures will remain mild in the mid and upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The really warm weather returns Monday with highs expected to near 90 degrees.