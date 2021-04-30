Flash Flood Watch for entire Houston area until Sunday morning

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Houston area until 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Montgomery, Walker, Waller and other counties until 9 a.m. Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, is likely Friday morning into the afternoon.

We should see the rain taper off some as we head toward the evening, but it's possible some areas might see more heavy rain on Saturday.

Rainfall totals could exceed 6" before the rain wraps up on Sunday, however, most of us will likely see between 2 and 4 inches.

Temperatures will remain mild in the mid and upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The really warm weather returns Monday with highs expected to near 90 degrees.