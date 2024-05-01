A fitness influencer tweaks his life's goals, after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident in 2018. He made a miraculous recovery and is now offering advice about resilience versus body building. Now Adam Elnekaveh has written the book "Rebuilding Adam: The Tragedy" to share these important life lessons.

"I was one of the top fitness influencers in Los Angeles with over 100,000 followers. Many claim that people look up to me for assistance in putting together workouts and I was showing people across the states that what they can accomplish with their bodies with no drugs but working hard and consistent with the right nourishment and exercise intensity, you'll be amazed," explains Adam.

Adam says he felt like he was on top of the world and was about to release a fitness app, when he suffered a horrific motorcycle accident in Thailand. Doctors didn't expect him to live and warned his family that if he survived, he would remain in a vegetative state.

"I was in a dream state. I didn't know what time of day it was. I didn't know when it was the right time to sleep or shower. The hospital said to my parents, that I cannot have food, cannot consume food because I forgot how to chew and swallow things correctly, so they thought I'd choke, but my dad believed in me. He snuck food into my hospital room and gave me a slice of pizza and even taught me how to chew it. Then my dad started celebrating. My parents were told I'd be paralyzed in the vegetative state in Hospice for the rest of my life. I would never be able to drive alone or live alone. Now I run five shoe stores. I flew to Israel, Miami, New York, Wyoming, and now I'm in Salt Lake City all by myself," states a smiling Adam.

He's truly living the dream and tweaking his plan of influencing, now helping people build not only their bodies but minds as well.

"It's not about just the physical! If you're overweight, if you're disabled, if you have a one leg, one arm whatever it may be, but I say that physical is one portion. Mental is a whole other ballgame when your mind is more powerful than your body. If your mind says to quit, what is your body saying - that you have no energy, no desire? So, my story is about not just me being a bodybuilder but combining emotional and mental with physical. 2.5 million people suffer a TBI or traumatic brain injury every year, whether it's in sports, car accidents, or falling. Whatever may happen, I want those people to know, that no matter where you are in life, there is always a possibility that where there's a will, I promise you there's a way," says an encouraging Adam.