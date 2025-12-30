First Day Hikes scheduled at Texas state parks to welcome 2026

article

The Brief Texas state parks are hosting "First Day Hikes" from New Year's Eve through Jan. 1, 2026, to encourage outdoor activity. Visitors can choose between ranger-led guided walks or self-guided trails ranging from coastal boardwalks to mountain climbs. Reservations are required via the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, where guests can also find holiday events like bike rides and paddling tours.



Texas Parks and Wildlife offers Texans an opportunity to start 2026 off with First Day Hikes at a Texas state park.

Holiday events and outdoor activities

What we know:

First Day Hikes is a nationwide program to encourage hiking on New Year's Day. The tradition starts on New Year’s Eve and is available at Texas state parks until the last available time slot of 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

Hikers at the Lighthouse rock formating in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Canton, Texas. (Steve Johnson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

First Day Hikes vary from short, leisurely nature walks on forested trails to boardwalk strolls through wetlands, and can also feature a trip to the beach or a climb into the mountains of the Chihuahuan Desert.

TPWD offers both guided and self-guided hikes. Participants can join a park ranger as they lead visitors on a guided walk to experience the natural and cultural history of a Texas state park. Self-guided hikes will include tables and stops at headquarters for hiking information and maps. After the hike, park officials encourage hikers to stop back by to report on the hike and collect a memento of their visit.

Featured article

How to participate

Park officials also offer guided bike rides, paddling tours and even horseback rides for guests of all ages.

Make your reservation on the TPWD website and check out the calendar of events to see the availability of a state park near you.