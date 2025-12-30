First Day Hikes scheduled at Texas state parks to welcome 2026
HOUSTON - Texas Parks and Wildlife offers Texans an opportunity to start 2026 off with First Day Hikes at a Texas state park.
What we know:
First Day Hikes is a nationwide program to encourage hiking on New Year's Day. The tradition starts on New Year’s Eve and is available at Texas state parks until the last available time slot of 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.
Hikers at the Lighthouse rock formating in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Canton, Texas. (Steve Johnson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
First Day Hikes vary from short, leisurely nature walks on forested trails to boardwalk strolls through wetlands, and can also feature a trip to the beach or a climb into the mountains of the Chihuahuan Desert.
TPWD offers both guided and self-guided hikes. Participants can join a park ranger as they lead visitors on a guided walk to experience the natural and cultural history of a Texas state park. Self-guided hikes will include tables and stops at headquarters for hiking information and maps. After the hike, park officials encourage hikers to stop back by to report on the hike and collect a memento of their visit.
How to participate
Park officials also offer guided bike rides, paddling tours and even horseback rides for guests of all ages.
Make your reservation on the TPWD website and check out the calendar of events to see the availability of a state park near you.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.