Firefighters warn of fire risk from lithium-ion batteries used in many eletronics

Firefighters and safety experts are sounding the alarm this holiday season. They're warning about the risk of deadly fires from lithium-ion batteries used in many popular holiday gifts. We're talking about electronics like e-bikes, toys, cell phones, laptops, and more.

Just this week, a Magnolia family's garage went up in flames. Firefighters say the lithium-ion battery in a child's riding toy is the culprit.

The Underwriters Laboratory Fire Safety Research Institute just launched a video public service announcement about the risk of fires from lithium-ion batteries in popular electronic toys and devices, showing fires and explosions in their test labs.

"A thermal runway is possible in any lithium-ion battery. Toothbrushes, laptops, power tools, electric wheelchairs, power-assisted bikes, all the way up to electric vehicles," explains a fire expert in the PSA.

UL Solutions says there have been 445 lithium-ion battery fires this year nationwide, 214 injuries, and 38 deaths. They say the toxic smoke cuts a fire's usual three-minute escape time to less than one minute.

"I heard a loud woosh, and then a pop," describes Jennifer Hulon.

The mother says she heard a fire starting in her garage in her Magnolia home this week.

"I went and got my daughter out and went and got his daughter out," she said, as her boyfriend worked to put out the fire.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshall's Office says the fire started from a lithium-ion battery in a child's Power Wheels that was hooked up to a charger.

"Right now, I don't even want to buy anything with batteries, but I think the best thing now is to know what you're purchasing," said Hulon.

Officials with the Magnolia Fire Department say they have been seeing more lithium-ion battery fires, and urge consumers to choose electronic devices and batteries approved by either Underwriters Laboratories or other nationally recognized safety testing labs.

"Just because a cable fits, doesn't mean it's the appropriate cable to use. Different sizes of cables can produce more heat than others and can begin the process of starting a fire," explained Assistant Chief Chuck Grant with the Magnolia Fire Department.

And he says consumers should be sure they're following the manufacturers' recommendations for batteries and charging.

"Any battery that's making a clicking noise or a buzzing sound is having a problem. Any battery that's putting off some smoke or an odor is having a problem," said Grant.

The UL's Fire Safety Research Institute wants you to Take CHARGE of Battery Safety by following these steps:

C - choose certified products.

H - Handle with care, follow the manufacturer's instructions.

A - Always stay alert for swelling, punctures, hissing, popping sounds or excessive heat.

R - Recycle them properly.

G - Get out quickly if there's a fire.

E - And educate others.

