Firefighter taken to hospital following 3-alarm townhome fire in West Houston

article

One firefighter was taken to the hospital following a 3-alarm townhome fire in West Houston on Friday morning.



According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire was located in the 1500 block of Potomac Drive.

Firefighters told FOX 26 that the fire started on the second or third floor of the townhome.



A firefighter was taken to the hospital for chest pains and dizziness.

No other injuries were reported by authorities.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

