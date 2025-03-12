Fire crews battle three-alarm fire at southwest Houston office building

The Brief The fire is at an office building on 6689 West Sam Houston Parkway South. No injuries have been reported. People are asked to avoid the area.



Fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an office building in southwest Houston.

Fire near West Sam Houston Parkway

What we know:

The fire is happening at a building at 6689 West Sam Houston Parkway South, near the Sam Houston Tollway and Bellaire Boulevard.

The Houston Fire Department has issued a three-alarm alert for the fire in order to bring in more manpower.

Officials say no one has been injured at this time. No other businesses in the area have been impacted by the fire.

As of 7:25 p.m., the fire remains active. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This scene is still developing. We will update this report when more information is available.