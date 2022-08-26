$390K of fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border, officials say

article

Officers seized $390,000 worth of fentanyl from vehicle that was entering Texas from Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The discovery was made at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo on August 23.

RELATED: Fentanyl overdoses become No. 1 cause of death among US adults, ages 18-45: 'A national emergency'

According to CBP, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Mexican citizen was arriving from Mexico, and a CBP officer referred the car for further inspection.

CBP officers inspecting the vehicle found the alleged fentanyl in 12 packages, weighing a total of 28.66 pounds, officials say.

RELATED: How emojis are used during drug deals with teens, what parents need to know

Authorities seized the packages and the vehicle, and they turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, according to CBP.

"This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic," Albert Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a news release.