FEMA approves additional unemployment benefit funding for Texas

FEMA has approved Texas for a grant that will allow the state to provide an extra $300 per week in benefits to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

The grant comes from the Lost Wage Assistance program.

According to a release, FEMA will work with Gov. Greg Abbott to implement a system to make this funding available to Texas residents.

"The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Abbott in a news release. "Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks that our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans."

Signed on August 8, 2020, President Trump's Executive Order provides $300 a week in additional unemployment payments to claimants eligible for more than $100 of certain state unemployment benefits who are experiencing unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, up to $44 billion, comes from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund.

Claimants currently receiving unemployment through TWC should continue to request payments as normal. Eligible claimants should expect to receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after August 23, 2020. These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending August 1, 2020.

To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org. All claimants should keep their mailing and email addresses current in the unemployment benefits services system to prevent delays.

