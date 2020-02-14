FedEx driver stops to pick up, fold fallen American flag

A FedEx worker is being praised across social media after a Ring camera at a home caught his simple act of patriotism.

Rick Guerino Jr. tells FOX 35 News that he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera that someone was near his home.

“I saw a FedEx worker and I didn’t remember ordering anything,” he said.

As he watched the footage, he saw the FedEx driver, who was making a delivery in the neighborhood, picking up his American flag from his front yard after the pole had been knocked down in the heavy wind.

The worker unhooked the flag from the pole, folded it up the proper way, and placed it on Guerino’s porch.

MORE NEWS: ‘Window washing’ shelter dog is warming hearts across the internet

“I really appreciated what he did, his patriotism,” Guerino said. “You don’t see things like that anymore.”

Advertisement

He posted the video to Facebook where it has been viewed over 300,000 times.

MORE NEWS: Photo shows stranger kneeling in rain during procession of fallen police officer

Guerino says he put the flag pole up after 9/11 and was overwhelmed by the driver’s act of kindness. Since the video went viral, Guerino was able to get in contact with the driver, identified as Chris Oslovitch, and thanked him for what he did.

He says they plan on having dinner together soon.