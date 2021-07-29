FDA: Amazon selling nearly 30 weight loss, sexual enhancement products with harmful ingredients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned Amazon that over two dozen sexual enhancement and weight loss supplements sold on the global e-commerce website contained "undeclared and potentially harmful drug ingredients," according to a letter sent to the company.

The letter was sent to Amazon on July 26 and detailed the 29 supplements sold on the website that contained ingredients such as sibutramine, tadalafil, sildenafil and vardenafil, all of which are undeclared drug ingredients, according to the FDA.

The FDA purchased 26 sexual enhancement drugs from Amazon and through lab tests, found all of them contained one or more of the four undeclared drug ingredients. Additionally, none of the drugs were listed in the ingredients on the products, according to the agency.

"These undeclared drug ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels," the letter read.

FILE - Amazon logo.

RELATED: Lawsuit accuses Amazon of price gouging during COVID-19 pandemic

The FDA did highlight that sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil have all been approved for use in drugs such as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra, respectively, however, if used outside of the approved methods, the ingredients could pose a serious health threat to consumers.

Amazon has 15 days to respond to the FDA detailing what measures have been taken to correct any violations.

Amazon has not immediately responded to FOX TV Stations for comment.

For a full list of the supplements, the FDA said has unapproved ingredients, see the agency’s letter here.

RELATED: Toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in half of US makeup, study finds

In February of this year, the FDA prompted a recall for two male enhancement supplements because they had been contaminated by the same undeclared ingredients seen in the supplements sold on Amazon: sildenafil and tadalafil.

Adam’s Secret in a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website said it is voluntarily recalling "all lots within expiry" of Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 1500 and Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 3000 capsules after an FDA laboratory analysis found that they contained one or both of the undeclared ingredients.

In November of 2020, the FDA ran into issues with two dietary supplements over mislabeling and containing ingredients that could be potentially detrimental to a consumer's health.

Core Essential Nutrients supplement was found to contain an unapproved food additive known as hordenine HCl.

RELATED: Carrots sold to retailers nationwide recalled over salmonella concerns

Hordenine HCl, according to the recall notice, "is possibly unsafe when taken by mouth. Hordenine HCl might have similar stimulant effects and side effects such as rapid heart rate and high blood pressure."

Fusion Health and Vitality LLC said all of its 2020 lots of Core Essential Nutrients and of Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3 are subject to the recall because it was found to contain an unapproved food additive known as hordenine HCl.

The FDA is not authorized to check the safety of dietary supplements or sexual enhancement products before they are marketed to the public, so consumers are told to use them with caution.

Advertisement

FOX Business contributed to this report.