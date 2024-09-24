FBI investigation: Illegal gaming search possibly involves public officials, sources say

A heavy police presence, including the FBI, is in southeast Houston as a search operation is conducted.

According to sources close to the investigation, the FBI is conducing a search regarding an illegal gaming location in the 3700 block of Broadway Street possibly connected to public officials.

The FBI gave this statement:

"FBI Houston, alongside our partners from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, Houston Fire Department, Houston Police Department, and Harris County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting a sweeping court-authorized operation at multiple locations throughout the Houston area today. There is no threat to public safety, but law enforcement will be at these locations for several hours. Due to the ongoing nature of the federal investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information comes in.