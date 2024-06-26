The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man known as John Doe 48, who may have critical information regarding a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photos and details of John Doe 48 are available on the FBI website.

John Doe,48, is described as a white male, aged 45 to 65, with dark hair, a gray beard, and tattoos on each forearm. He was recorded in a 2018-2019 Nissan NV Cargo Van wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark hat, speaking English. The video, first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2023, contains EXIF data indicating it was produced in October 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip online at the FBI’s tip website or call the FBI’s toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The FBI emphasizes that no charges have been filed and John Doe 48 is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

This search is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.