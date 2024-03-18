Houston FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying an locating a man dubbed the "Over The Hill Heister."

The man is accused of robbing a Capital One Bank, located at 1260 Blalock Road, in west Houston last Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank, waited in line, then approached the teller and handed them a note which threatened the teller and demanded cash.

Officials said the suspect fled the bank eastbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s, approximately 5’6" tall, with a stocky build, graying hair, and stubble on his face. During the robbery, he work a black short-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, dark-colored shoes, glasses, and spoke with a heavy Spanish accent.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, a non-governmental organization, is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone App which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.