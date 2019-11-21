FBI, DEA, Hazmat teams investigate northwest Houston building

Hazardous material units with the Houston Fire and Police departments were among the multiple agencies executing a search warrant at 6103 West 34th St. in northwest Houston.

Karla Garcia who works next door says she saw a SWAT team arrive around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Officers came to tell me it was part of a lengthy investigation that is now coming to an end,” Garcia said.

The other agencies on the scene, including the FBI and DEA, suggest a major drug bust.

“Other operations are going on in the general Houston area,” said Connor Hagan with the FBI when asked if more warrants were executed elsewhere in connection with the investigation.

A sign outside the building read “Houston Ultimate Hydroponic.” When FOX 26 called the number associated with the business, a man told us the building has multiple tenants, and his business is not being investigated.

FOX 26 received reports of at least two arrests in connection with this investigation although they were not at this location.

Hagan assured the public that despite all the Hazmat activity, there is no danger to anyone's wellbeing.