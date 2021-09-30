Father, son stabbed at home in northwest Harris County

article

A father and son were stabbed when a fight broke out with a man who had come over to settle a contract dispute, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

Deputies responded to a home in the 12400 block of Sterlingstone Drive on Thursday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sheriff Gonzalez says, a man had arrived at the home to settle a contract dispute, and a fight broke out between the man and the homeowners.

The man allegedly stabbed the father and son, and then took items from the home before fleeing the scene.

The father and son were both taken to the hospital. The father was last reported to be in critical condition, and the son is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

