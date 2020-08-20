Father, son ER doctors work together to save another person’s life

Something pretty remarkable happened at Houston's Memorial Hermann Hospital last night. A father and his son worked together to save someone's life.

When I first heard about this I thought how can a story about a patient being saved from the brink death possibly get any sweeter? Well, the Memorial Hermann ER doctors who helped save him are father and son and that is certainly the cherry on top.

Call for Dr. Torre in Memorial Hermann's Emergency Room and two doctors will answer now.

"Having one of your children follow in your footsteps is to me it's kind of like an attaboy,” smiles Dr. Paul Torre a Memorial Hermann Emergency Room Physician.

After dreaming of this day for years, Veteran ER Physician Dr. Paul Torre finally worked with his son, new ER Dr. Michael Torre for the first time this week.

"Last night we had a patient that was a critical patient and we worked together to save him, to resuscitate him,” explains the father.

“It was just like we've been doing it our whole lives together,” adds his son.

The younger Dr. Torre just graduated from residency last year. His father has been saving lives for 33 years but his latest save was like none other. It happened with his son by his side.

"That ended probably about 9:15 p.m. I don't think my feet have touched planet Earth since then. It was just a magical time. I've done a lot of cool things in my life race cars, climb mountains, kayak rapids and this was like the ultimate,” says Papa Torre.

"It was just, it was a good feeling getting to do that with your dad".

Over the last few months, both have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

"Just as a human being. This thing's biting everybody, economically, jobs, isolation from your family. My parents are in assisted living and they're kind of on lockdown and it's tough stuff. It's hard but last night made up for it,” Dr. Paul Torre says with tears in his eyes.

"I'm proud of my dad. I'm glad I was able to be there. I never would have imagined having the opportunity five, 10, 15 years ago," said Dr. Michael Torre.

“If tomorrow my doctor says, 'Hey Paul, you got six months to live,' I'd be ok. That's cool, I've done it all. I'm happy."

By the way, the elder Dr. Torre also gives his wife an “attagirl” for their three children. The new doctor is the youngest. His sister is an animal ER doctor and his brother is in law enforcement.