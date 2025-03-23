South Houston after-hours club shooting leaves one dead

article

The Brief A male was found dead in the parking lot of an after-hours club after a fight led to a shooting. Houston Police are still investigating and checking surveillance video. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



A male was found dead in a parking lot leaving a South Houston after-hours club when a fight broke out.

Parking Lot Shooting

What we know:

An after-hours club located at 8300 Gulf Freeway was the location where a man was involved in a fight which led to a shooting in the parking lot at around 3:56 a.m.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man found dead at the scene.

His age has not been released.

Houston Police have not released any information about the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).