Monday marks the highly anticipated semi-finals of the annual "Fat Bear Week" competition.

The annual competition among the bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska is a celebration of "success and survival" as they get ready for winter hibernation.

BRISTOL BAY, AK - SEPT. 23: 435 Holly stands on an area of Brooks Camp knowns as the "Spit," in Bristol Bay, AK on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In the first semi-final matchup, the fierce contenders are 32 Chunk and 901.

Chunk, a prominent and dominant male, has consistently ranked among the river's largest this year.

However, 901, is a formidable opponent and made it to the championship round last year. During the off-season, she even gave birth to three cubs.

In the second semi-final, we have the weighty 128 Grazer going up against 435 Holly. Among all the finalists, Grazer certainly has the weight advantage.

On the other hand, Holly, currently a bachelorette, can focus on her own needs like gaining body fat to survive hibernation and potentially give birth to a future litter of cubs.

Voting for the semi-finals commences at noon on Explore.org, the official website for the competition. The two winners will then face off Tuesday in the highly anticipated finals.

Stay tuned to see which of these magnificent bears will be crowned this year's Fat Bear Week champion.