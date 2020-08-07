Family's water shut off over a nearly $3000 bill

A local woman contacted us saying her water was just shut off during the pandemic. Her family has been in a year-long battle with her water utility over a leaky main and a nearly $3000 water bill.

"I have three kids and I'm in a pandemic. This is where we're supposed to be safe, this is supposed to be our haven," said Kristina Contreras.

Contreras says her water was turned off after a year-long battle over who's responsible for fixing a water main leak in her front yard.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS FROM FOX 26

"This is where it's leaking. You can see this is where my sidewalk is here," Contreras showed us over Zoom.

She says she could only pay $280 on her nearly $3000 bill.

Advertisement

"I don't have $3000. I'm so sorry. I don't have $3000 to give you right now to turn my water back on," Contreras told us.

Counsel for the utility, Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District of Harris County, tells us they checked the leak and they say it is on the homeowner's side. They say that means the homeowner is responsible for fixing it. Sunbelt FWSD says they shut the water off because the leak was a health hazard.

RELATED: Being stuck at home during the pandemic pushes electricity bills higher

The Sunbelt FWSD says they will reduce the Contreras' bill if the family repairs the leak and they will accept a payment plan.

The Texas Public Utilities Commission ordered utility providers not to turn off customers' water for a while during the pandemic.

"They provided protection from disconnection for non-payment," said PUC spokesperson Andrew Barlow.

But that order expired in June and Sunbelt FWSD is not under the PUC's jurisdiction.

RELATED: US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, a dip from previous months

"There are a lot of entities that deliver utility service, specifically water, and sewer service across the state, that are not technically under our jurisdiction because they are beholden to their members," Barlow explains.

The PUC urges anyone struggling to pay a water bill to contact their utility.

"Sometimes you have to have these conversations and work out a payment plan to figure out a way to keep your utility delivery intact," said Barlow.

But the Contreras and the District are left at odds over who's responsible.

"I just don't think it's my responsibility," said Contreras. "If it was a faucet leaking in my end or a pipe that was under my house, or even the pipe that led to the house to the meter, that would be my responsibility and I would not have a problem fixing it."