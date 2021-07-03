Family, supporters of Rodney Reed rally at Texas Capitol

Rodney Reed has been on death row for over two decades after being convicted in 1998 for the death of Stacey Stites.

Reed and his family have always maintained he didn't commit the crime and are hoping an upcoming appeals hearing will prove his innocence. That was set to take place earlier this year but was pushed back to this month on July 19.

A pre-hearing will take place this Tuesday.

Some movement has taken place in Reed's case, A close source to Reed told FOX 7 Reed has been transferred back to the Bastrop County jail as of this weekend.

Supporters are gathering at the capitol to demand Reed's freedom including his brother Rodrick Reed who has been a spokesperson for his brother's release since the conviction.

