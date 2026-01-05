Family of slain Texas woman waits decades as killer lives freely in Venezuela

The Brief Two of Felicia Ruiz's killers were convicted and sentenced to prison for her 1999 stabbing death. But not Jesus Salazar, who fled to his home country of Venezuela. The Ruiz's would wait for at least another decade for justice. "It's been hell," said Carrie Ruiz. "We go the cemetery to see her, and when we leave, we're angry,"



Two of Felicia Ruiz's killers were convicted and sentenced to prison for her 1999 stabbing death. But not Jesus Salazar, who fled to his home country of Venezuela.

In a 2016 campaign stop, Felicia's mother told her daughter's horrific story,

"If I win, I will get him out fast,' said Donald Trump before winning his first term.

The Ruiz's would wait for at least another decade for justice.

"It's been hell," said Carrie Ruiz. "We go the cemetery to see her, and when we leave, we're angry,"

Life forever changed for the Ruiz's, but apparently not for Jesus Salazar.

"Salazar was protected by the Venezuelan government for over 25 years," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They knew where he was, he knew he would never be extradited back to the United States. They protected him."

"That's why he's been over there all this time," said Lou Ruiz, Felicia's father. "Enjoying his life, getting married, having a family. But his day is coming now."

Reaction taken by the United States could be the Ruiz's best shot at finally seeing justice.

"Now is the opportunity, because if we don't get him now, we'll probably never get him," Carrie Ruiz said.

